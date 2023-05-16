Vigilante stabbed to death in Kwara

A vigilante, Samuel Jiyah, has been stabbed to death by suspected motorcycle thieves in the Lade area in Patigi LGA of Kwara State. Our correspondent…

Our correspondent learnt that the event happened on Friday night when the victim was returning from Ekati, a nearby village, on his bike.

His assailants took away his Bajaj motorcycle and other valuables after he was killed.

Speaking of the incident, the deceased’s in-law, Tsado Isaac, said, “They attacked him when he was returning from Ekati around Gbadebo Farms in the night.”

A friend of the victim, Gbenga Aro, added that, “His corpse was found in the bush on Saturday morning by women who went to fetch firewood. They raised alarm which drew the attention of passers-by going to the farm.”

He said his corpse was later taken away by his relatives and had since been buried in his village of Ekati.

When contacted, the spokesman of the NSCDC in Kwara State, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Monday, said the case had been taken over by the police.

Calls seeking for further details made to the police spokesman in the state were not answered.