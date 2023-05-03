Bayelsa govt urges communities to form local vigilantes

The Bayelsa State government has directed the leadership and stakeholders of communities that are yet to set up vigilante groups to complement the efforts of…

The Bayelsa State government has directed the leadership and stakeholders of communities that are yet to set up vigilante groups to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies to do so without any further delay in order to ensure the proper security of their domains.

The deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who gave the directive while granting audience to some stakeholders of Ovom Community in Government House, Yenagoa on Tuesday, explained that the move would enable the government to improve on the prevailing peace and security in the state.

He stressed the need for people to always see security as a collective responsibility, saying the present administration in the state would spare no effort in making Bayelsa the safest state in the country where meaningful business and social activities would thrive unfettered.

He urged the vigilantes in the various communities to volunteer actionable information to security agencies and also take deliberate steps to curtail the activities of cultists and other criminal elements.

Commending the Ovom people for their patience and understanding so far as hosts to the seat of power in the state, Senator Ewhrudjakpo assured that the government would do more to improve their socio-economic wellbeing and development.

He also promised that the state government would look into their other requests such as construction of more internal roads, a public events pavilion, solar-powered street lights, health centre as well as employment and appointment of Ovom indigenes.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Chief Lambert Ototo, expressed gratitude to the government for its magnanimity to Ovom people through the appointments of their sons and infrastructural development.

Chief Ototo, who is the chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, said the meeting was part of efforts to strengthen the existing mutual relationship between the government and his community.

Delivering the community’s address, Mr Bile Simeon, requested the government to construct more internal roads, an auditorium, installation of solar-powered street lights, and the building of a comprehensive health centre.

Others are the upgrading of the existing Ovom traditional stool to first-class status, appointment of sons and daughters into political offices as well as employment into the state civil service.