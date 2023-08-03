VIDEO: Pete Edochie speaks on son, Yul

Nigerian legendary thespian, Pete Edochie has voiced out about one of his sons, Yul. In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, during his podcast…

Nigerian legendary thespian, Pete Edochie has voiced out about one of his sons, Yul. In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, during his podcast the veteran actor spoke about his son.

In a short video snippet posted on Chude’s TikTok account with an inscription, ‘Here is what Pete Edochie had to say about his son, Yul,’ the revered actor stated, “If you go and pick up ant-infested firewood, it is a direct invitation for the lizards to come and roost.“

Yul has been in the news over his second marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, however, his first wife May, has refused to be a part of the polygamous family.

Amidst the silence of May on social media, Yul and Judy have continued to show off their lovey-dovey moments online. For instance, earlier this week, reports made rounds that May is seeking a divorce and has filed a lawsuit seeking N100 million in damages from Yul and his second wife, Judy, whom she accused of adultery.

She also filed a restraining order, barring Yul from accessing their matrimonial home, which they built together.

Despite reports of the lawsuit, Yul took to his social media account recently to share a happy video of him and his wife, Judy, dancing.

Addressing trolls against his marriage to his second wife, Yul stated that if they don’t like this video, then they have a serious problem.

