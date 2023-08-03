Drama as ministerial nominee dodges question on husband

There was drama at the senate on Wednesday when Dr Doris Uzoka, one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, skipped a question on…

There was drama at the senate on Wednesday when Dr Doris Uzoka, one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, skipped a question on her husband.

Uzoka, who is from Imo State, had initially introduced herself and listed some of her accomplishments.

The medical practitioner turned banker took time to respond to the questions thrown at her, but when she was asked to speak on her immediate family, she parried the question.

Three senators had asked questions on how she handled her previous roles and what she would do differently if confirmed.

But Senate President Akpabio, who said she would respond to all the questions as against those who asked that she should be allowed to “take a bow and go”, notified his colleagues that he had some questions for the nominee.

“I don’t think her CV is completed; I think some pages are missing because I haven’t seen anything on family life. The name of her father, mother, the name of your husband, and how many children.”

Responding, the nominee said, “Permit me to start with the last question. I was born to Mr and Mrs Uzoka,. I have a lot of children actually; a lot them are biological and not biological. I’m responsible for a community of people, both women and men. I’m glad to be of service to my community.”

The plenary erupted with sounds of laughter but the nominee who smiled went on to respond to other issues raised, while apparently trying to evade comment on her spouse.

