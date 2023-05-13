Veteran Nollywood star, Saint Obi, dies at 57

Veteran Nigerian movie star, Obinna Nwafor fondly known as Saint Obi has died at 57. It was gathered that the thespian died at the Jos…

Veteran Nigerian movie star, Obinna Nwafor fondly known as Saint Obi has died at 57. It was gathered that the thespian died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital while battling an illness.

Daily Trust gathered that the actor died last Sunday, moreso, insiders in the movie sector revealed that the actor underwent surgery recently. According to a source, a filmmaker reached out to Obi last week for a gig but he said, ‘I just had surgery, I am not strong enough to be on set.’

While it has been days since the movie star died, it was gathered that his family kept mute due to an internal crisis. A source close to the family told Daily Trust, “He died in the house of a sibling who is not on talking terms with the rest of the family. So they had to keep mute and to work on their family feud.”

In a chat with the President of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas he said, “I cannot confirm the news. However, I am talking with the family members and we would release a press statement on Sunday.”

Also, calls made by Daily Trust to both phone numbers of the actor are switched off.

Born on November 16, 1965, the Nigerian actor was famed for his roles in movies like Candle Light, Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime and Last Party.

He studied Theatre Arts at the University of Jos. Saint Obi came into the acting scene in 1996, after doing a commercial for Peugeot on NTA. He starred in over 60 movies.

In 2001, Saint Obi produced his first movie titled Take Me to Maama, where he starred as Jerry, alongside Ebi Sam, Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel and Enebeli Elebuwa.