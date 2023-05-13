Jamie Foxx out of hospital, recuperating — Daughter

Jamie Foxx is recuperating after spending time in hospital, according to an update on the actor’s condition shared by his daughter on Instagram. Corinne Foxx…

Jamie Foxx is recuperating after spending time in hospital, according to an update on the actor’s condition shared by his daughter on Instagram.

Corinne Foxx said on Friday that her father has been out of the hospital for “weeks” and even recently played some pickleball. She also thanked people for their “prayers and support”.

The 55-year-old actor recently spent time in hospital due to a “medical complication”. He posted on social media earlier this month saying: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Ms Foxx first shared news about her father being in the hospital on 12 April but did not specify the reason for him needing care, BBC reports.

However, she only said at the time that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.

The actor was reportedly in a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. He was in Atlanta filming Netflix’s Back In Action alongside Cameron Diaz. Also, according to People magazine, the incident did not happen on set and he was not taken to hospital in an emergency vehicle.

They also reported he was undergoing testing while at the Atlanta hospital. It is not clear exactly when Foxx was released. Moreso, celebrities like Vin Diesel and Jeremy Renner have expressed their support and admiration for the Oscar winner as he recovered.

In a podcast released early this month, friend Kevin Hart said, “There was a lot of progression” in his recovery. Foxx won an Oscar for best actor for playing musician Ray Charles in Ray in 2005. He was also nominated for the best-supporting actor the same year for his role in Collateral. His other films include Baby Driver, Annie and The Amazing Spider-Man.