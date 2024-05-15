✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Varsity Foundation and partners boost West African athletes with $500,000 scholarship

The Varsity Foundation, Varsity Talent Agency, and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) have announced the launch of a half a million Dollars scholarship…

    By David Ngobua

The Varsity Foundation, Varsity Talent Agency, and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) have announced the launch of a half a million Dollars scholarship program aimed at fostering academic and athletic excellence across West Africa.

The program aims to identify and nurture the next generation of leaders, scholars, and athletes who will contribute positively to their communities and beyond.

Speaking on the initiative, Founder and President of Varsity Talent Agency, Lennox Attoh, expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact of the scholarship on the lives of students and athletes in West Africa.

“We believe that education and sports have the power to transform lives and create opportunities for young people.

“This scholarship program reflects our commitment to empowering both students and athletes, and helping them realize their aspirations.”

He explained further that collaboration between the Varsity Foundation, Varsity Talent Agency, and NJCAA underscores the importance of collective efforts in supporting education and athletics in the region.

“By coming together to launch this scholarship fund, the partners have set a commendable example of corporate social responsibility and commitment to youth development.

“As the 2024 Fund application process opens in August 2024, students and athletes are encouraged to seize this invaluable opportunity to pursue their academic and athletic passions with this prestigious scholarship’s support.

“The future looks brighter for aspiring young talents in West Africa, thanks to the vision and generosity of the Varsity Foundation, Varsity Talent Agency, and the NJCAA,” said Attoh.

 

