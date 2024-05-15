✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Customs intercepts N8.8m worth of petrol from smugglers in Lagos creeks

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has reported a successful interception of petrol worth approximately N8.85 million from smugglers operating in the…

Acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi
    By Eugene Agha, Lagos

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has reported a successful interception of petrol worth approximately N8.85 million from smugglers operating in the Lagos creeks amid a scarcity of the product.

According to Comptroller Paul Bamisaiye, the Customs Area Controller, the patrol of the creeks in Lagos has been intensified, leading to the interception of the smuggled petrol, which was on the brink of being smuggled into Benin Republic.

The smuggled petrol was meticulously concealed within 177 sacks and 61 kegs, each containing 25 litres of petrol. The interception occurred along the Isalu Creek-Badagry Waterway en route to Benin Republic.

Addressing the press, Bamisaiye emphasised the significance of the seizure, particularly during the current scarcity of petroleum products, notably Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), in the cities. He commended the proactive response of the officers in thwarting the activities of economic saboteurs.

The interception took place following credible intelligence received by the command, prompting a swift response by the patrol teams. Upon approaching the smugglers, they fled, leaving behind the loaded boats, which were subsequently towed to the station at Badagry for examination.

 

