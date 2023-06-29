PHOTOS: How Buhari Spent First Sallah Outside Power

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his family joined other Muslims to celebrate Sallah, on Wednesday. His media aide, Buhari Sallau, shared photos of the immediate…

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his family joined other Muslims to celebrate Sallah, on Wednesday.

His media aide, Buhari Sallau, shared photos of the immediate past President with, his wife, some of his children and in-laws.

It’s not clear where the pictures were taken as Buhari, who relocated to Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, met President Bola Tinubu in London recently.

While Tinubu returned to Nigeria after the meeting, it is unclear if his predecessor did the same.

Below are the pictures of Buhari and family members:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...