Senator Basiru breaks silence on row with Adeleke, taunts Osun gov

Senator Ajibola Basiru, the immediate past spokesperson for the Nigerian Senate, has tackled Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State following the mild drama that played out at Eid praying ground.

Daily Trust had reported how confusion erupted at the Osogbo Central Eid Praying Ground in Osun State as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains clashed over sitting arrangements.

Basiru was at the praying ground early and sat in the front row among other dignitaries, including the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Chief Khamis Olatunde Badmus.

A chieftain of PDP, Alhaji Muniru Raji, was said to have told Basiru that Governor Ademola Adeleke was on his way to the praying ground and asked him (Basiru) to vacate where he sat for the governor.

Basiru did not yield ground to Muniru and this caused confusion at the praying ground as supporters of both parties confronted one another.

When Adeleke’s convoy arrived at the praying ground, the issue around the sitting arrangement had not still been resolved, so he subsequently left the praying ground.

Some aggrieved PDP loyalists attempted to attack Basiru but his supporters resisted them.

In a statement, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed described the incident as an assassination attempt on the life of the governor.

Addressing journalists after the incident, Basiru told Adeleke not to allow non-state actors to take over his protocol or security.

He said: “…I don’t know the story they are saying. I’m a Muslim. I came here to observe religion and not politics. I just want to sound a note of caution to the governor of Osun state. He should not allow non-state actors to take over his protocol or security.

“I was in government at the state level for eight years and at the national level for four years, if a governor or a VIP is to be at a place, the protocol has to be arranged, having regard to dignitaries that would attend that particular function. This concerns being modest.

“Nobody can say I’m not a dignitary in this town. I was a two-term commissioner and I serve as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria. So, I want to employ the governor of Osun state to take charge of his government by using proper officials not louts to organise his affairs.”

