Brazil fan leaves everything to Neymar in will

Leaving everything you own to a multi-millionaire football player would not be everyone’s idea of a good cause, but one Brazilian fan has just done that.

The anonymous fan could not think of a more deserving recipient of his worldly goods than Neymar Jr. of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He said that beyond a love for the national team and for Brazil’s football legacy, he identified with Neymar, which led him to officially name the Brazil striker in his will.

“I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot. I also suffer with defamation, I am also very family-oriented and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has passed away,” the fan said in an interview.

“I am not in very good health and, because of that, I really saw that I don’t have anyone to leave my things to… I wouldn’t want the government or relatives I don’t get along with to take my things.”

The 30-year-old added that he had tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Brazil international before.

But he pointed out that the will was a legal way to do so and the document was signed by a notary’s office in Porto Alegre.

PSG’s Neymar is one of the world’s best-paid sportsmen, with estimated earnings of 85 million dollars for 2023, according to Forbes.

“I know that, above all, he is not greedy, something a bit rare these days,” the fan said. (NAN)

