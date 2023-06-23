Witness: Tinubu identified himself as a lady while seeking admission in US

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has explained that President Bola Tinubu...

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu identified himself as female while seeking admission in the Chicago State University, USA.

Mike Enahoro-Ebah, who was subpoenaed by the PDP to the Presidential Election Petitions Court, said Tinubu, in forwarding a transcript of the South West College in USA in 1977, used the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’ and identified himself as female.

The PDP also tendered certified copies of a notarised judgement of US court on the forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 and a copy of Guinean passport against Tinubu.

A five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted them after taking the objections by counsel to the INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Under cross examination by counsel to INEC, the witness denied spending a lot of money to pursue the case against Tinubu, submitting that the lawyer partner in the US obtained the documents free of charge.

The witness also admitted that he was pained when his candidate lost the February 25 presidential election.

