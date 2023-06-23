JUST IN: Tribunal admits Chicago university, NYSC certificates against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted certified copies of academic and work records of President Bola Tinubu tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted certified copies of academic and work records of President Bola Tinubu tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, NYSC Discharge Certificate, and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

The PDP had brought the documents through their subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro Ebah Esq, who noted that the documents were “purportedly” obtained by Tinubu but bore the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’.

Led in evidence by PDP counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and the letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as attachments.

Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) all objected to the admissibility of the documents.

The defence lawyers are set to cross examine the witness.

Details later…

