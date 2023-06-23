Titanic Submersible: Lone teenage victim Was on the trip To Please his dad, Aunt reveals

The only teenage victim, Suleman Dawood, in the tragic Titanic submarine, was in the expedition to please his father, Shahzada, who was also aboard. Suleman’s…

The only teenage victim, Suleman Dawood, in the tragic Titanic submarine, was in the expedition to please his father, Shahzada, who was also aboard.

Suleman’s aunt, Azmeh Dawood, made this known while revealing that the British university student was “terrified” about the trip.

The 19-year-old and his Pakistani businessman father were two of the five passengers on the OceanGate submersible, that suffered a “catastrophic implosion” just 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic.

Azmeh said Suleman, “wasn’t feeling up to it” but joined the crew to make his father happy and celebrate Father’s Day with him.

Suleman’s aunt made this known to NBC News in her reaction to the tragic voyage that has caught the attention of the world.

“I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath… It’s been crippling, to be honest,” Azmeh said.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French Navy veteran Paul-Henri (PH) Nargeolet, and British billionaire Hamish Harding are among the five victims that perished on the trip.

Suleman and other victims had been missing since Sunday. Experts say there is little chance of recovering their remains.

