Unveiling ‘Iron Lady’, Kwara’s First Female CP

Commissioner of Police, Ebun Oluwarotimi Adelesi, has been appointed the first ever female CP in Kwara State.

The history making female cop whose appointment was announced weekend succeeds Paul Odama who has been redeployed following his promotion as Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

It was gathered, however, that this is not Adelesi’s first time at the state police command.

Daily Trust gathered that she served as deputy commissioner of police (administration) when the Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun was Kwara CP.

It was in Kwara that she was promoted Commissioner of Police following which she was redeployed to Lagos State Command as CP General Investigation.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, on Sunday, the new CP served in the state between 2020 and 2022.

Okasanmi said although the CP was yet to resume, she is expected “hopefully before the end of the week”.

Adelesi’s crime-fighting capacity and combat readiness was affirmed by officers at the Command who worked with her.

She was described as a diligent and no-nonsense officer, qualities which earned her the nickname “Iron Lady”.

Adelesi is, however, not the only female commissioner appointed by Egbetokun. The other is CP Augustina Ogbodo who was redeployed to Ebonyi State.

