Hakeem Odumosu says appointment as EFCC Chairman is fake news

AIG Hakeem Odumosu, former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Wednesday, debunked news circulating online that he has been appointed as chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Reports emerged on Tuesday night that President Bola Tinubu had approved the appointment of Odumosu as the substantive Chairman of EFCC.

But in a statement, Odumosu, who retired as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, said he was not aware of such an appointment.

He described the circulation of the fake appointment as an unnecessary distraction by mischief makers.

“Good Morning everyone, I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”. I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue.

“This information must have emanated from Mischief Makers and should be totally disregarded,” he said.

Daily Trust had reported how Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the EFCC.

The suspension was announced in a statement last Wednesday by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

