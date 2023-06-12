Don’t close Anambra newspaper, NUJ urges Soludo

Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has appealed to the state’s governor, Prof Charles Soludo, not to shut....

Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has appealed to the state’s governor, Prof Charles Soludo, not to shut down the state-owned newspaper, the National Light.

The union made the appeal in a communique jointly signed by the Chairman, Odogwu Emeka Odogwu and Secretary, Aloysius Ofodile released after its congress.

It urged Soludo not to endanger the lives of the journalists and other staff working with the newspaper, noting that journalists are critical for any society to thrive.

“Government must consider the pains those in employment will suffer if it shuts down the newspaper. It will create more problems for the state, especially now there is no work,” it said.

