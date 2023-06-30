Uncle, 2 others kill 7-year-old twins in Delta

Two relatives in Oko-Ogbele community in Oshimili South LGA of Delta recently reportedly conspired with their neighbour to abduct and kill a set of seven-year-old…

Two relatives in Oko-Ogbele community in Oshimili South LGA of Delta recently reportedly conspired with their neighbour to abduct and kill a set of seven-year-old twin boys, children of Mr Mrs Olise Agwunobi.

Mr Agwunobi lamented how his uncle and his cousin conspired with his neighbour to kill his twins for money ritual.

He explained that, “The family is still confused and in shock. I returned home from work in the evening and could not find the twins, Chiagozi Agwunobi and Chidelu Agwunobi, as they hardly went out of the house after school.

“It was around 7pm when they did not return to the house that it dawned on us that something was not right.

“So, my wife and I raised alarm to the entire community that we could not find our children. Before then, we had visited their school teachers and families of fellow school children.

“So, immediately the community formed search parties to look for the children, and for four days, everybody looked for them. One of my neighbours later informed us that he saw my cousin with the twins but could not say where they were taken to.

“The killers of my children later confessed that on that fateful day they went to the boys’ school to abduct them. And when they did not find them, they went to their (the Agwunobis) house to wait for them.

“I identified the suspects as Chukuwdi Edemuzor, Nwanozie Uzor and Onuwa Ajie. Chukwudi is my cousin, Nwanozie is my uncle and Onuwa is my neighbour.

Agwunobi further said, “They went to look for the children in their school but they couldn’t find them as the children had come back. So, they came to my house, lured my children out and abducted them. Then they took them to the bush where they killed them and took some parts of their bodies.”

Another family member, Chimezie, who was part of the search parties, told newsmen that, “When we heard that one of our neighbours was with the children, we felt that maybe they had been kidnapped, not knowing that we were in for a bigger surprise. So, they killed the two boys, collected their parts and disappeared from the community.

“So, as we were looking for them, thinking that they had been kidnapped, one of the neighbours told us that he saw his brother when he was with the children.

“It was the younger brother of one of those that killed them that leaked the secret to us. So, as we were looking for them, four days later, when one of those that killed the children, a brother (cousin), called and said that they had killed the twins and kept their bodies in a certain place.

“Then the community announced that everybody should go into the bush in search of their bodies. We didn’t go far into the bush when we saw a grave where they had buried one of the twins.”

When contacted, the state’s police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, said, “I have no information about this incident but I will find out and get back to you.”

