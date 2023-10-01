UK Govt to support FG in tackling humanitarian crisis, poverty

The United Kingdom has pledged to support the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in its drive to reduce humanitarian crises and end…

The United Kingdom has pledged to support the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in its drive to reduce humanitarian crises and end poverty in Nigeria.

Development Director, British High Commission, Abuja, Dr Christopher Pycrof, made this known when he paid a visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, in her office in Abuja.

Pycrof assured the minister that the British Government would place at her disposal any assistance her ministry might require to succeed in its mandate, a statement by the minister spokesperson, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, had said.

According to him, “I just like to make it absolutely clear to you that the UK Government will provide you with support; we have a team which is focused both on the humanitarian side but also increasingly on the development side as well.

“So, we are looking to work to provide durable solutions and we should be able to reduce that sense of separation between the need to provide lifesaving humanitarian support on the one hand, and then the need to provide development support on the other.

Responding, Dr. Edu expressed immense gratitude to the UK government for the great support and partnership over the years.

She was optimistic that working together would birth a better result for Nigeria.

