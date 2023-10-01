Tinubu vows to crush terrorism, poverty in Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to eliminating poverty, terrorism and all forms of criminality in Nigeria. He said this in an…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to eliminating poverty, terrorism and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

He said this in an address delivered during the passing-out parade of cadets of the 70 Regular Course, Direct Short Service Course 27 (Army) and Direct Short Service Course 31 (Air Force) of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the administration was currently implementing programmes and policies that would empower Nigerians to combat the challenges of poverty, criminality and terrorism.

He said his government had embarked on a new era in the country’s national defence and security strategy.

This, he said, would be driven by a resolute commitment to confront the substantial threats and challenges within the West African sub-region.

The president noted that in tackling the poverty inflicted on Nigerians by activities of terror groups, he would treat every region equally and give them a sense of belonging in his government.

