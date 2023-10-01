Strike: Release our members’ salaries, NMA tells FG

The leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday called on the federal government to un-flag the accounts of some of its members…

The leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday called on the federal government to un-flag the accounts of some of its members across the country because of the hardships they are going through.

The body also called on the government to “pay the August salaries of doctors yet to receive their pay following the last strike action by the medical workers.”

The new national president of NARD, Dele Abdullahi Olaitan, made the call during a briefing at the 43rd AGM held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He was flanked by other elected executive members of the association.

He said: “In 2021, during the payment of the residential training fund, NARD noted erroneous payment to doctors and informed the government. The process was stopped and accounts were flagged to recoup the money back and repay the doctors.”

“But unfortunately, the accounts of some doctors that were paid rightly were not unflagged; this is despite the numerous efforts we have made,” he said.

He said “Although, there have been steps in the right direction, the government needs to expedite the unflagging of the about 20 affected accounts; get them paid and stop the undue hardship the affected doctors are facing.”

He also called for a review of the residency training to improve healthcare delivery.

On the organ harvesting incident in Plateau State, Olaitan described it “as a very sad incident and a criminal offence” adding that “NARD will effectively collaborate with law enforcements to get the best out of the situation.”

