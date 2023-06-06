Tyavkase, Okpotu propel Gboko Pros to Orkuma Unity Cup finals

The star-studded Gboko Professionals led by former Super Eagles star, David Tyavkase, have reached the finals of this year’s Moses Orkuma Unity football tournament after…

The star-studded Gboko Professionals led by former Super Eagles star, David Tyavkase, have reached the finals of this year’s Moses Orkuma Unity football tournament after overpowering hard-fighting St Michael’s Ameladu 2-0 in yesterday’s second semi-final match at the famous JS Tarka Stadium Gboko.

Parading foreign-based Super Eagles players, Anthony Okpotu and Anthony Shimaga who are both on holiday in Gboko, the professionals scored twice in the first half to set up Sunday’s finals with Solution Ground FC Aliade.

Stanley Ogambor opened the scoring for Gboko Professionals before Tyavkase, a former African Champions League winner with Enyimba sealed victory with the second goal.

The youthful Aliade boys tried everything to at least reduce the tally but were rebuffed by their more formidable opponents who also paraded other former Nigerian players like Otekpa Eneji and Former Africa U-20 champion, Bernard Bulbwa.

The finals of the sixth edition of the tournament which is sponsored by a former junior international, Moses Orkuma, will be preceded by the losers finals to be played on Saturday at the JS Tarka Stadium.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the sponsor of the tournament expressed gratitude to his professional colleagues who have continued to give moral and financial support for the success of the competition.

“I lack words to express my profound appreciation to my friends, Anthony Okpotu, Anthony Shimaga, Otekpa Eneji, Bernard Bulbwa and most especially the legendary David Tyvakase for playing in the tournament to inspire the younger players,” said the former Flying Eagles star

