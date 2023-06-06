‘Why Izunaso is best for 10th Senate presidency’

A group, Fresh Ideas Movement, has said the senator-elect for Imo West senatorial district, Osita Izunaso, is best for the 10th Senate presidency given his…

A group, Fresh Ideas Movement, has said the senator-elect for Imo West senatorial district, Osita Izunaso, is best for the 10th Senate presidency given his track record of performance, competence and capacity.

Spokesperson of the group, Danjuma Mabas, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday said the group after its assessment of those eyeing the Senate presidency, found Izunaso as best suited for the job, adding that his emergence will engender fresh ideas that will bring about the actualisation of renewed hope for Nigerians in line with President Bola Tinubu’s mantra.

He described Izunaso as a consistent party man and grassroots politician with a good track record.

According to the group, giving the leadership of the Senate to Izunaso who is from the South East will engender unity and equity; peace and sense of belonging as well as bring about sanity in terms of political relationships from the region.

