No-man’s land: Lagos to make laws to protect indigenes

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Tuesday, disclosed that the state would promulgate laws for the protection of its indigenes.

Obasa, who was elected speaker of the 10th Assembly for the third consecutive term, said as part of its legislative agenda, there would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles and reversal of “all that are reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes”.

Obasa, who hinted at some of the controversies in the build-up to the 2023 elections, including the argument that non-indigenes wanted to take over the state, declared that Lagos is a Yoruba land. “Lagos is Yoruba land as against the assertions of some people that it is a no man’s land.

“Therefore, part of our legislative agenda is to ensure the translation of laws passed by this House to the Yoruba language.

“We also aim at achieving our collective goals of creating a robust legislative framework that protects the interest of our people.

“Going forward in this wise, we are going to employ all legislative instruments for the support of the indigenes of Lagos.

“There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles and we will reverse all that are reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes,” he said in his acceptance speech after he was unanimously elected as speaker of the assembly.

