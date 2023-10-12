Two killed as gunmen invade Taraba market

Gunmen suspected to be ethnic militia have attacked Didango market in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing two persons.

Similarly several persons were wounded and items worth millions of naira carted away during the attack.

A resident of the town, Yakubu Adamu, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that the militia armed with sophisticated weapons attacked the town in theor numbers on Wednesday which is a market day around 9pm.

“The attackers came from from a nearby village. Nobody provoked them as Digango community who are mainly Wurkum, Jarawa and Hausa-Fulani tribes are not having any dispute with the village from where the attackers hail to warrant the unprovoked attack,” he said.

Adamu, however, said the attack was countered by youths in the town and the militia were forced to run back to their village located about four kilometres away from Didango.

Another resident, Bello Dauda, told Daily Trust that the attack by the militia was an attempt to reignite fresh ethnic conflict in the area.

Police spokesperson of Taraba State Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident but said one person was killed and five people wounded.

He said two suspects were arrested in connection with the attack, adding that they were helping police to unearth those behind the attack.