VIDEO: How we killed club owner in hotel room – Female students

Two female students of Kwara State Polytechnic, Joseph Joy Adanma and Vandora Oreoluwa Favour, have disclosed how they killed a nightclub owner, Adeniyi Ojo, in a hotel.

Speaking when the police paraded them at Froce Headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday, Adanma revealed that they deceived the man to allow them tie him ahead of the romp and he consented.

She said they had the plan to steal from him since he had refused to render help each time they needed assistance.

She said she worked for the deceased in his nightclub for about three months until the club was shut down by the government.

The suspect said she got her friend involved and the initial idea was to lure him to have sex with them in his car.

She however said they eventually ended up in a room where they tied the deceased on the pretense of having a sex romp, adding that when the deceased attempted to shout, they covered his mouth with a pillow.

Speaking during their parade, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “On October 6, police operatives apprehended the two suspects, Adanma and Favour, who are both students of Kwara State Polytechnic for their involvement in the robbery and murder of Mr. Ojo.

“Through meticulous investigative work, our officers were able to track and apprehend these suspects in Mowe-Ibafo, Ogun State.

“In the tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex rump and demanded money from him. But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise. They have been processed and will be charged to court shortly.”

