Wizkid mourns as singer attends mother’s candlelight session with siblings

World-famous Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun fondly known as Wizkid recently lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun. On Wednesday, a candlelight session was held on her behalf in Lagos. Present was the Starboy who is known to have been fond of his mother alongside his siblings.

Looking gloomy during the candlelight session, the multiple award-winning artiste mourned his mother who died on August 8. The cause of her death is yet to be revealed. It has been gathered that the music star’s mother would be laid to rest on October 13.

Moreso, it has been gathered that the funeral service will be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, Victoria Island in Lagos.

The afrobeats star mother was born on July 14, 1957. The deceased is survived by Muniru Olatunji Balogun, her husband, and four children namely; Yetunde Balogun, Omolara Osunkoya, Olubusayo Balogun, and Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun.

The star of the family, Wizkid, is a Grammy award winner who is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is also a prominent figure in the modern-day afrobeats music scene. Wizkid is regarded as one of the biggest and most influential African artists of all time. He began recording music at the age of 11.

