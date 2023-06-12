Two herders killed in Plateau village

Two herders were on Sunday evening killed by gunmen in Fas District, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in Riyom LGA, Alhaji Bello Tafawa, told Daily Trust that the herders were returning from rearing when the gunmen shot them to death.

The MACBAN chairman gave the names of the victims as Adam Sani Ahmad (33) and Musa Ibrahim (23).

Bello said, “The gunmen attacked them when they were coming back home after rearing. The victims died instantly because of the gunshot wounds on their bodies. Adam Sani Ahmad left behind six children while Musa Ibrahim left behind one child.

“This was an unprovoked attack on our members. We have already reported the case to the security agencies in the area including Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau because we don’t want anybody to take the law into their hands.”

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, did not respond to the call and SMS by our correspondent.

Plateau had in recent times witnessed a series of attacks and killings mostly between farmers and herders with police often said they were doing their best to tackle the menace.