June 12: CDD urges Nigerians to rededicate to democratic ideals

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has congratulated Nigerians in commemorating the progress and resilience of the nation’s democracy, 30 years after the annulled June 12, 1993 election.

The CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, in a statement on Monday noted that the celebration is the first democracy day after the 7th consecutive transition of power between civilian governments.

“Today is an opportune time to reflect on the progress, challenges, and the collective responsibility we bear in advancing and strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

“June 12 serves as a reminder of our commitment to democratic values and principles that form the foundation of our nation. It symbolises the aspirations of the Nigerian people for a just, inclusive, and accountable society.

“It also serves as a reminder to recognise how far Nigeria has evolved as a nation in ensuring the sustenance of government of the people, by the people, and for the people. The 2023 election cycle is proof of the maturing Nigeria’s democracy,” Hassan said.

She said that the CDD as an organisation dedicated to promoting democracy and good governance, fully recognizes the importance of citizen participation, transparency, and the protection of human rights in building a strong democratic nation.

“We are equally aware of the persistent challenges that require our attention and collective efforts. These challenges, including corruption, politically motivated violence, inadequate political representation, socio-economic disparities, denial of citizens’ rights to perform their civic duty and limited access to essential services remain obstacles to the full realisation of Nigeria’s democratic potential.

“CDD commends the sheer resilience and bravery of Nigerians in advancing democratic ideals despite various challenges,” she said.

The CDD boss urged all Nigerians, government institutions, civil society organisations, and the private sector to recommit themselves not only to the ideals of democracy, but also towards the strengthening of democratic institutions, promoting accountability, protecting human rights, and fostering an environment where every citizen’s voice is heard and valued.

