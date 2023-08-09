Trump Vows To Launch Largest Deportation If Elected

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has vowed to terminate the open border policy of his successor, President Joe Biden. Trump said he…

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has vowed to terminate the open border policy of his successor, President Joe Biden.

Trump said he will accomplish this by carrying out the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history” if he wins the 2024 presidential election in the US.

He said this during his address at a campaign event in New Hampshire, adding that he will use all available state, local, federal, and military resources to achieve this.

Trump said, “I will immediately terminate all the open border policy of the Biden administration. Our country is being invaded,” according to New York Times.

“Following the Eisenhower-Howard model, we will use all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. Gotta do it.”

The ex-president added, “They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you,”

This kind of statement has been made several times by Trump, as he talked about the deportation of people living in the US illegally.

In 2019, when he was the president, Trump threatened to deport millions of people illegally residing in the US.

He also pledged in June 2019, that his administration “will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Trump is facing a couple of court charges including a felony on August 1 for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the US Capitol.

He is not expected to contest for the highest political seat in the US if found guilty.

