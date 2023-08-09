NBA, EFCC reach truce after public spat

The leadership of the Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Kwara State, has pledged to support EFCC fight against corruption. This development…

The leadership of the Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Kwara State, has pledged to support EFCC fight against corruption.

This development is coming less than four days after the NBA and EFCC engaged in a public spat following the detention of a member of the former.

The NBA had in a press statement jointly signed by Aishat Omotayo Temim and Ridwan Musa, acting chairman and publicity secretary respectively, demanded for the transfer of the head of the commission, Michael Nzekwe and boycott of the EFCC’s activities.

The NBA said the EFCC boss “Lacks respect for the rule of law and violates citizens’ rights at will”.

ICPC boss: Reliance on enforcement can’t end corruption in Nigeria

Fuel Subsidy: Yobe to share palliatives for 80,000 households

But the EFCC in a counter press release, expressed shock over the action of the NBA.

It described the statement by the Ilorin bar as a “Disguised attempt to intimidate the Ilorin command of the EFCC into unconscionable docility”.

However, during the ‘truce’ meeting on Monday, the NBA chairman, Kamaldeen Gambari, pledged to support the anti-graft corruption fight.

Responding, the head of EFCC Ilorin Zonal Command, Michael Nzekwe, expressed delight over the visit and further solicited the support of the lawyers.

He urged them to always verify claims made by their clients against the EFCC.

