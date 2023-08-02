Troops raid IPOB’s camp in Anambra, arrest 5

The Nigerian Army has revealed that a joint security taskforce has raided a camp belonging to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its…

The Nigerian Army has revealed that a joint security taskforce has raided a camp belonging to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State and arrested five persons.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, made the revelation on Tuesday in a press release.

He said the camp, which is inside a forest in an Anambra community, Orsumoghu, Nnewi South LGA was invaded by operatives on Monday.

“The raid operation was carried out on Monday 31 July 2023, when troops were alerted to the violent activities of the irredentist group enforcing the illegal two weeks sit-at-home order in Onitsha, Nnewi and Iheme Obosi in Anambra State, as well as New Market in Enugu State.

“This is in the ongoing operations to deter the enforcement of the illegal sit-at-home declared by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Combined troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army, sister services, Nigeria police and other security agencies successfully raided hideouts and training camps belonging to IPOB/ESN in Orsomoghu Forest spanning Anambra and Imo states.

“Sadly, five soldiers and two police operatives sustained varying degrees of injuries from IEDs detonated by the criminals.

“During the raid operations, the troops cleared IPOB camps in Ekeututu, Orsomoghu, Lilu and Mother Valley camps of the dissidents.

“Troops came in contact with the group’s armed fighters, who detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) also known as Ogbunigwe and fired using a locally fabricated mortar tube.

“The valiant troops, however, overpowered the irredentist group in the firefight, compelling them to abandon their position as they fled with gunshot wounds into nearby bushes.

“Further cordon and search of the hideouts by the troops led to the arrest of five fleeing members of the group and recovery of one IPOB flag, one CCTV camera and two detonated IED bombs and a fabricated mortar tube,” he said.

Nwachukwu urged residents to continue to support ongoing operations with actionable information and to disregard the unlawful two-week sit-at-home order by going about their normal daily activities and businesses.

