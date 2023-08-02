Tea vendor dies in police custody in Kaduna, family seeks justice

Parents of an 18-year-old tea vendor, Faiz Abdullahi, who allegedly died in police custody, are seeking justice from the police authorities in Kaduna State. The…

Parents of an 18-year-old tea vendor, Faiz Abdullahi, who allegedly died in police custody, are seeking justice from the police authorities in Kaduna State.

The deceased died due to alleged torture during interrogation at the New Barrack Divisional Police Office in the state on Saturday, according to the family.

Late Faiz was arrested by local vigilantes who handed him over to the police over alleged theft.

The deceased’s mother, Maryam Abdullahi, and brother, Adamu Tukur, said the late Faiz was arrested in connection with a bag of sugar he found on a farm near their house in Gobirawa community, Hayin Banki, Kawo Kaduna.

“My son told us before his arrest that he found the bag of sugar inside the farm near our house when he went to ease himself, and immediately he alerted the owner of the farm and left, leaving the bag of sugar with the farmer,” she said.

The mother said a day after the bag was discovered her son was arrested and that she witnessed how he was brutally tortured by the policemen at the station.

According to her, each time she took meals for him the policemen on duty did not allow her to see him.

The victim’s brother also confirmed that he witnessed how the policemen were beating his late brother.

He said two days later, he went back to the station to find out about his brother but was denied access. Later, they (police) told him his late brother was at Barau Dikko Hospital receiving treatment.

Adam and his mother vowed to seek justice for the deceased, saying they will not forgive those responsible for his death.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, Mukhtar Hassan, said the commissioner of police had ordered an investigation and assured that justice would be done to the deceased.

At the time of filling the report, Faiz’s remains were yet to be buried as the family members insisted on an autopsy.

