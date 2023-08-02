Bandits kill 2, abduct 13 in Zamfara

Bandits on Monday killed two people and abducted 13 others in an attack on Mayanchi community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Monday’s…

Bandits on Monday killed two people and abducted 13 others in an attack on Mayanchi community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Monday’s invasion on the community came a few days after 23 women and 10 construction workers were abducted in Maradun and Talata Mafara LGAs.

A resident, Aminu Mayanchi, told Daily Trust that the armed men invaded the community around 11am and began to fire shots.

Bandits Kill cleric, Abduct Farmers in Kaduna

Bandits abduct 23 women, 10 construction workers in Zamfara

They later went into the house of one late Ibrahim Mayanchi who was a state treasurer of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and kidnapped his three sons.

“One person was shot dead after he resisted the gunmen. They later went into a mosque where some people, including a vigilante leader in the community, were hiding and abducted them,” Mayanchi said.

The spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Yazid Abubakar, could not be reached for comments as his lines were switched off.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...