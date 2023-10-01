Tribunal nullifies 26-year-old Kwara female lawmaker’s election, orders rerun

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday nullified the election of Miss Rukayat Shittu of the All Progressives Congress…

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday nullified the election of Miss Rukayat Shittu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 26-year-old Miss Shittu was declared winner of the Owode-Onire constituency of Asa Local Government Area in the March 18, 2023 state House of Assembly election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abdullahi Yinusa Magaji, had filed a petition over the victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC were respondents in the case.

In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Ademola Enikuomehin, a member of the three-man tribunal, a rerun was ordered in five polling units.

“The petitioners failed in 12 among the contested polling units while five have been proved. The results so far released are hereby cancelled and the election inconclusive.

“It is my belief that the election of the five units is not substantial enough to void the election of 66 other polling units.

“In sum, the petition succeeded in parts and in consequence. I hereby order a rerun of the election in the above polling units to be conducted within 90 days,” the judge submitted.

After the victory in March, Miss Shittu made headlines as arguably the youngest lawmaker in the country.

