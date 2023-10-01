Mother apprehends suspect who abducted, killed her daughter in Zaria

A woman in Zaria has succeeded in arresting a suspect who reportedly abducted her daughter and demanded ransom for her release. Security source said Aminu…

A woman in Zaria has succeeded in arresting a suspect who reportedly abducted her daughter and demanded ransom for her release.

Security source said Aminu Ibrahim, aged 35, was suspected to have abducted a young woman, Fatima Adamu, aged 23, and later killed and buried her.

Speaking at her residence, the mother of the kidnapped young woman, Mallama Nana Fatima, said she could not explain further due to the magnitude of the grief she was going through.

However, a younger sister to the victim, Hajara Adamu, explained that Fatima had travelled to Kaduna with the intention of spending four days.

Hajara added that when she did not return at the stipulated time, several phone calls were put to her without response.

She said it was later that a man picked the call and told them that Fatima was abducted by him and demanded N100,000 as ransom.

According to the family, the amount was raised and given to the suspect at an appointed place in Wusasa, Zaria.

The sister further explained that the suspect promised to release the victim that day but could not do that. After three days he called back and demanded for another N100,000.

At this point, the mother and the sister, after selling her plot of land, took the money to the designated meeting point in Wusasa, where she saw and recognised the suspect after alighting from a commercial motorcycle, popularly called okada.

Fatima instantly raised the alarm, which attracted people to the scene and subsequently helped in arresting the suspect and handed him over to the Dan Magaji Divisional Police Station for interrogation.

Our correspondent learnt that the suspect confessed to the crime and took the police to his residence in Limancin Iya, Zaria, where he was suspected to have buried the abducted young woman.

During preliminary investigation, Ibrahim confessed to have been participating in kidnapping people in the area.

He disclosed that the victim died in their custody and they buried her in his residence at Limanchin Iya.

The acting police public relations officer, Kaduna State command, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said investigation was ongoing.

