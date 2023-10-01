CDS visits Zaria, commiserates with emir over mosque collapse

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has commiserated with the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the death of eight…

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has commiserated with the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the death of eight worshippers during a mosque collapse.

The CDS, who was accompanied by some top military officers, conveyed the condolences of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Recall that some sections of the Zazzau Juma’at mosque had collapsed killing eight worshippers and injuring scores of others during Asr prayers.

Gen. Musa thanked the emir for hosting them despite their late arrival to the palace on Friday.

“As a father to me and the entire North, I count on your support and prayers so that we will succeed in our various operations.

“I was here severally, I was here in Zaria as the commandant, Depot, Nigerian Army, and now as Chief of Defence Staff, to God be the glory,” he said.

The CDS assured the emir that the security challenges facing the country will soon be a thing of the past.

Responding, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau while expressing gratitude for the visit, used the occasion to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding General Musa worthy of the appointment as CDS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...