Tinubu seeks UK support to secure W/Africa

President Bola Tinubu has called on the government of the United Kingdom to deepen its partnership with Nigeria and Africa by investing more across sectors to see the African continent attain more sustainable and broad-based prosperity.

He made the call yesterday when he received the UK’s Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Rt Hon. James Cleverly MP, in his office.

He called on the UK to commit more to win-win development partnerships for Nigeria and Africa.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, recalled the history of decades of deep symbiotic connection and economic ties between the continent and the UK.

He said the UK government must work with Nigeria and the rest of Africa to create a competitive, technologically advanced economy that will cater for the needs of all citizens.

“I am happy to know that the United Kingdom is ready to work with us in Nigeria and Africa. The United Kingdom must do more for the continent. We have not developed a competitive economy,” the President said.

The president, while addressing the pressing issue of energy transition and the opportunity for economic growth in Africa and Nigeria, charged the Foreign Secretary on the imperatives of the West and UK, in particular, in mobilising investment to pipe gas from Nigeria to Europe.

On democracy, peace and stability in West Africa, Tinubu said security would remain a challenge as long as there were unstable governments in the sub-region.

He decried the situation in Niger, the Sahel region and Horn of Africa where terrorists were finding comfort, asking the government of UK to support Nigeria to secure West Africa.

Earlier, Cleverly said he was in Nigeria to promote bilateral and economic partnership.

On the political situation in Republic of Niger, the UK Foreign Secretary offered his government’s support for the decision of ECOWAS and Tinubu’s leadership in promoting democracy and stability.

