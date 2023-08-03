Fee increment: Unijos students lament 155% hike

Students of the University of Jos have lamented the over 155 per cent increment in school fees by the management of the institution. The university…

Students of the University of Jos have lamented the over 155 per cent increment in school fees by the management of the institution.

The university management had on Saturday released a new school fee schedule for fresh and returning students, a development that many parents and students said was uncalled for.

The approved new charges for the 2022 academic session indicate that fresh students will pay N213,000 while returning students would pay N160,000.

Our correspondent reports that last session, both fresh and returning students paid N45,000 each. They however said the new charges were too high for parents considering the economic hardship in the country.

Students of the institution—Ciroma Saminu, Thomas Ezechukwu and Amadi Rachael—called on the relevant authorities to look into this as majority of them came from poor families.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in his nationwide broadcast on Monday, asked higher institutions, especially universities to avoid arbitrary increment of school fees in order to ensure that students continue with their education.

