Dadiyata: 4 years after, residents, associates organise prayer session

Residents and Twitter users in Kano have organised a special prayer session seeking for God’s intervention over the disappearance of social media activist, Abubakar Dadiyata popularly known as Abu Hanifa.

Dadiyata went missing in 2019 in his home town, Kaduna, and has not been found since then.

He left behind his mother, father, wife and a child, but his mother died a few months ago after a protracted illness suspected to be from his disappearance.

The prayer session, which was organised by his relatives, friends and close allies, took place at the Musa Kwankwaso Mosque, Bompai, Miller Road, Kano.

During the prayer session, recitations of the Holy Qur’an and supplications were offered seeking for God Almighty to bring him back to his family.

Speaking during the session, a friend and associate to the victim, Yusuf Ibrahim Sharada said Dadiyata was taken from his home sometime in 2019 by unknown people and yet he is nowhere to be found.

He said from that time to date, they have been praying for his return, adding that he lost his mother with illness after his disappearance.

“We are always praying for him, if he is alive, may Almighty God bring him back to us. If he is dead, may Almighty Allah forgive him. We will never forget this day and we will remain praying until his return,” he said.

Sharada added that while they are still hopeful he will return back, they call on anybody that is holding Dadiyata to release him.

“Anybody that is holding our brother should fear Almighty God and bring him back to his family. He did nothing and his parents and family are in dire need of him. If he is dead, may Almighty God expose those that killed him.”

They urged the government to intervene and give necessary consideration to tracing his whereabouts.

“We are tired of going through relevant places to seek for his whereabouts.”

Recall that Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf during his inauguration specifically made reference to the case of Dadiyata, wherein the governor vowed that the government will take up the case.

