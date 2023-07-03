Tinubu meets Shell Upstream Director, Kyari at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, met with the Shell Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoë Yujnovich, at the Aso Rock Presidential..

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, met with the Shell Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoë Yujnovich, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance was the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The meeting is President Tinubu’s first engagement since resuming office after the Sallah festivities and his foreign trips to France on June 20 and London on June 24.

Yujnovich, who assumed office as Upstream Director on July 1 has been a member of the Shell Executive Committee since 2021.

She arrived at the Presidential Villa alongside three other Shell officials around 11:45 am and was ushered into the President’s office complex for the meeting scheduled for 12:00 noon.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting was part of ongoing consultations with leaders from the oil and gas sector since his administration got on board and discontinued petroleum subsidy on May 29.

The President had previously met with the Exxon Mobil Executives, Mr. Liam Mallon, Mr. Richard Laing and Mrs. Adesua Dozie – at the State House.

He had also met other key figures from the oil-rich Niger Delta region, including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...