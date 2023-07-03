Kwankwaso: Why some persons wanted me to demolish their houses when I was Governor

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya political camp, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,...

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya political camp, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has shared an experience he had as governor of the state.

He sharee the experience in an interview with Radio France International (RFI).

He also addressed the insinuations that he is the de facto governor of the state, describing those saying this as aggrieved erstwhile members of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

When asked about his participation in the affairs of the incumbent administration especially with regards to the ongoing demolition exercise, he said, “All that you are wasting your time. What the people want is to see work on ground. We are a team. All that is just hatred from our opposition from within who divert to the wrong lane and went astray. Ganduje has done it and succeeded.

“This demolition for us is correction and it’s something that we have been saying this since 2019 that any governor who built on schools, mosque or Badala we will not allow it.

“If you look, it is just give places that were touched. There is no any policy in the world that says you should demolish a university and build shops.”

Speaking about also allocated lands along Badala to people when he was Governor of the State, he said, “In my eight years reign as governor, I didn’t give anybody one feet out of a school from primary to tertiary.

“When we were creating layouts of lands in Kano, places like Kwankwasiyya, Danladi Nasidi and the rest, we paid compensation in ten folds. People were then wishing we would demolish their houses and pay them compensation.

“The record is there, I have not given any land along Badala. I don’t have any there and never ordered one to be given to anyone. Demolition is not a waste of resources. Doing the right thing is easier and cheaper than wrong. I said it even before the campaign and everybody knows.”

