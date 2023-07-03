Race for principal offices: Lawmakers cautioned against polarising 10th Assembly

The Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), a civil society organisation, has urged aggrieved senators not to...

The Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), a civil society organisation, has urged aggrieved senators not to overheat the polity over bids for principal offices.

National Secretary of the group, Francis Okereke Wainwei, while addressing newsmen at the weekend, called for calm, saying polarising the National Assembly over jostling for principal officers’ positions would be counterproductive.

Wainwei urged aggrieved lawmakers to refrain from “distracting the leadership of the Senate and allow it to focus on working harmoniously with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver quality and life-transforming projects and programmes to alleviate the pathetic plight of the long-suffering masses of this country.”

On the jostle for Senate minority leadership, the group kicked against Tambuwal’s aspiration for the position, alleging that the former Sokoto State governor and some senators were trying to recreate the acrimonious relationships between the National Assembly and the Executive that rocked the boat of governance in the past and negatively affected the effectiveness of those administrations.

The group also called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to intervene and facilitate a befitting burial for the late President of the Senate, Joseph Wayas.

The late Wayas was the President of Nigeria’s Senate from 1979-1983.

