Tinubu assures investors of policy consistency

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the business community of the commitment of his government to policy consistency and better business climate to attract investment.…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the business community of the commitment of his government to policy consistency and better business climate to attract investment.

The president spoke Monday while receiving the delegation of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) led by the Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoe Yujnovic at the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who welcomed the SPDC’s offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, added that such investments were needed now more than ever to enable the government meet its obligations.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said attracting fresh investment was “a promise I made personally to Nigerians. Whatever it takes, I will fulfill that promise to Nigerians.”

President Tinubu, who restated that Nigeria was ready for business, assured the Shell management and other investors of his administration’s willingness to maintain an open-door policy and address their concerns.

Addressing the president earlier, Ms Yujnock applauded what she described as the “incredibly strong start” of the Tinubu presidency and expressed optimism that the “bold” steps taken by the government would renew Nigeria’s pride of place as an investment destination.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...