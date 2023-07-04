Gov Yusuf gifts Kano pilgrims N65m

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has donated the sum of 65 million to be shared as Sallah gift to the 6,179 pilgrims from the…

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has donated the sum of 65 million to be shared as Sallah gift to the 6,179 pilgrims from the state.

The donation, he said, was part of the state’s gesture aimed at ensuring that the pilgrims experience a pleasant stay and succour while on pilgrimage.

With over 95,000 slots for 2023 Hajj allocated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Kano is the state with the second highest number of pilgrims of 6,179 for this year’s pilgrimage.

Addressing journalists during a meeting with the 44 local government centre officers in Makkah, the Executive Secretary, Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabiu Danbappa, said the governor found it necessary to complement the spiritual activities of the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...