Prudent financial management key to my success in Gombe – Gov Yahaya

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has attributed the giant strides recorded by his administration to prudent and diligent application of financial and human resources.

He stated this yesterday when the leadership of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), led by its President and Chairman of Council, Dr James Neminebo paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Gombe.

The governor, therefore, challenged the ANAN to rise up to the tumultuous global economic meltdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian war, saying that accountants have a big role to play in stabilising the economy.

