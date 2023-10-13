Thunder kills Catholic priest in Benue

The Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church Jootar, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, Reverend Father Faustinus Gundu, has allegedly been killed…

The Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church Jootar, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, Reverend Father Faustinus Gundu, has allegedly been killed by thunder.

Local sources yet to be verified by authorities reportedly narrated the incident in a dual version.

A version said the deceased priest whom they popularly referred to as ‘Albino’ was struck by lightning and thunder during the rain earlier on Thursday while another version alleged that he slumped and died.

The witnesses, however, claimed that the deceased priest had rushed outside his house to pick a towel from the linen soon after the rain began but slipped and fell hitting his head on a hard surface.

Our correspondent further learnt that the late Gundu was alone at the time of the incident and had no one to immediately help him so he remained on the spot where he fell down while the rain lasted.

Locals said that he had died by the time people discovered him and tried to help out.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi.

Anene was however not certain about whether he slumped and died or he died as a result of being struck by thunder.

