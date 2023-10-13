Super Eagles embrace ‘Let’s Do It Again’ battle cry

The Super Eagles have unanimously embraced the rallying cry of “Let’s Do It Again” as they set their sights on clinching a fourth Africa Cup…

The Super Eagles have unanimously embraced the rallying cry of “Let’s Do It Again” as they set their sights on clinching a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

The Nigeria Football Federation said the proposition was proposed and unanimously supported before the final AFCON 2023 qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe.

As a result, the players and officials proudly wore t-shirts with the slogan after their resounding 6-0 victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Team captain William Ekong said the team has wholeheartedly embraced the new mantra.

“We like the phrase because it gives us confidence and the go-go push. We have done it before so we can do it again. Winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire is our goal and we have the team to do just that.”

Defender Kenneth Omeruo added: “I look around and I see players who have the capacity to make it happen. We are all ambitious. The team is a blend of old and wise heads and exciting new talents. We will go for the trophy in Cote d’Ivoire.”

Nigeria won the 1980 AFCON that she hosted, and also won the 1994 edition in Tunisia and the 2013 finals in South Africa.

