Thieves raid Ogun palace, steal crown, staff of office

Suspected thieves have reportedly raided the palace of the Olu of Ogunmakin town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba James Sodiya, carting away his crown and staff of office.

It was learnt that the hoodlums broke into the palace of the late monarch, who passed away about two months ago, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Odutola, however, hinted that the police had arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

Odutola, who described the act as an abomination, said the police had recovered the crown but still searching for the staff of office.

“On the 12th of October 2023, an intelligence was received from the palace of his Royal Majesty late Ogunmakin that one Amusa Kazeem, Oke Oladipupo and Johnson Oluwole conspired and stole the royal crown and the staff of office two months after the demise of king of Ogunmakin.

“The suspects were alleged to have entered into the house at about 2:00 hours where the property of the late king was kept.

“The trio took the key where it was kept in the custody of the person assigned to keep the property and removed the royal crown and the staff of office of the late king, an act described as an abomination.

“Immediately the information was received, the police swung into action and recovered the royal crown from the house of one Kazeem Amusan.

“The staff of office has not been recovered, but intensive action is on going to recover same. The suspects have been arrested and are under going interrogation”, the police spokesperson said.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that could lead to the recovery of the staff of office.

