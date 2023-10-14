Power surge electrocutes six, destroys shops in Plateau community

At least six persons have been electrocuted by a power surge in the Kabong area of Jos, Plateau State while several residents sustained injuries from…

At least six persons have been electrocuted by a power surge in the Kabong area of Jos, Plateau State while several residents sustained injuries from a fire that broke out.

It was learnt that several shops were also destroyed by the fire.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened at about 2am on Saturday when people were asleep.

It was that a high tension wire had fallen on another, thereby leading to the surge and electric shocks at homes.

The youth leader of the area, Sylvanus Boniface, told our correspondent that those electrocuted, including two siblings, had been taken to the mortuary, while the injured persons were receiving treatment at various hospitals, including Ola Hospital and ECWA Hospital Jankwano.

Boniface said he narrowly survived the electric shock after he woke up to put off his bulb.

“The shops were burnt as a result of those who left their appliances on, particularly drinks sellers who put their drinks in refrigerators and leave it on so that the drinks will remain cold,” he added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, said the incident was unfortunate, adding the Commissioner of Police had directed the DPO of the area to get in touch with the community.

He advised people of the state to always adopt personal safety at all times by putting off their electrical appliances when going to bed or not in use.

